2 Florida Football Players Hint At Opting Out Of Season

With NFL players already opting out of their season in droves, could we see the same thing happen in college football soon? If a pair of Florida football players are to be believed, it could very well happen.

On Monday, Florida wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Jacob Copeland sent out some tweets that hinted at a possible sit out. Toney got the conversation started when he simply wrote “Opt’n-out just might be the better decision.”

Copeland appears to be on board with Toney. He quickly retweeted Toney and added, “Thinking it over, you honestly might be right.”

Toney is an upcoming senior with 50 receptions for 606 yards and two touchdowns in his three years at Florida. Last year, he had 10 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown, while adding 12 carries for 59 rushing yards.

Copeland had a breakout season last year, catching 21 balls for 273 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. He was seventh on the team in receiving yards.

More importantly, both of those players are expected to have an increased role with the team following the departure of several key contributors from last year.

Thinking it over you honestly might be right. 🎯 https://t.co/RnAxF4EI7z — Jacob Copeland (@JCope1era) August 3, 2020

Nevertheless, it’s hard to blame Toney and Copeland for being iffy on this season. The state of Florida has been absolutely crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given how other Florida sports teams are struggling to deal with the virus, it’s no surprise that players are getting antsy as the season gets closer.

Will we see a large swath of Florida football players opt out of the 2020 season?