4-Star 2021 Guard Kowacie Reeves Announces Commitment Decision

2021 four-star guard Kowacie Reeves Jr. is a future NBA prospect with college offers from some of the top programs in the nation. But he’s about to make one fanbase very happy.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Reeves announced that he is committing to the University of Florida. The junior guard had previously narrowed down his college search via virtual visits to Florida, in-state Georgia Tech and Stanford.

“Thanks to all the coaches that recruited me and to everyone that has helped me throughout this process,” Reeves wrote. “Your time and interest in my future is much appreciated. This is just the beginning, see you soon. I love you all!”

247Sports ranks Reeves as the No. 67 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 5 combo guard in the nation, and the No. 5 prospect from the state of Georgia.

Kowacie Reeves is the first member of Florida’s 2021 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, the Gators now have the No. 3 recruiting class in the SEC and the No. 19 class in the nation.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that Florida is one of only five SEC schools to even have a commitment to that class so far.

The Gators were in line for a fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament under Mike White prior to the tournament’s cancelation.

With a strong class slated for 2020, it looks like Florida basketball is going to give the SEC headaches for a while.