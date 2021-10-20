4-Star Recruit Decommits From Florida After Visit To Rival SEC Program

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Florida Gators. They’ve lost three of their last five games, and their recent loss to LSU might have cost them a valuable recruit.

On Wednesday, four-star linebacker Shemar James announced he is decommitting from Florida. James recently visited Florida’s SEC East nemesis, Georgia, on an unofficial visit this past weekend.

“…This was a tough decision for me and my mom to make, but I will be decommitting from the University of Florida to open my recruitment back up….. #respectmydecision #justbusiness,” James wrote.

The Faith Academy linebacker is the No. 70 prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports. He is the No. 10 linebacker in the country and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Alabama.

James gave his commitment to Florida in June, shortly after taking an official visit to Gainesville. He joined the team in training camp this past July.

The 2021 season marks the first time in Dan Mullen’s tenure at Florida that the Gators have suffered three losses before November. The last time that happened was in 2017 under Jim McElwain.

Fortunately, Florida still boast a top notch recruiting class for next year. 247Sports currently ranks it No. 18 in the nation and No. 6 in the SEC.

Of course, their ranking could slide a bit if Shemar James decides to commit to one of their other SEC rivals.

This is rapidly becoming a season that Gators fans would like to move on from.