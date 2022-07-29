4-Star WR Recruit Announces Commitment With Live Gators

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Gator fans cheer as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 15, 2007 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated Tennessee 59-20. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

We've seen plenty of entertaining announcements from high school recruits in the past, but what four-star wideout Aidan Mizell did this Friday might belong in a class of its own.

Mizell announced his commitment to Florida by holding two baby alligators in his hands.

Although this isn't the first time an animal has been used as a live prop, we can't remember the last time a recruit brought out alligators to announce his commitment to a college football team.

Thankfully, a video of this moment surfaced on social media.

Mizell is the No. 72 overall recruit and No. 13 wide receiver from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee were all interested in Mizell. When the dust settled, he chose Florida.

“It’s really just the coaching staff,” Mizell said when asked why he picked Florida, via 247Sports. “They are all really cool and they have created a great environment. I really like what Coach Napier is doing and I can see him getting the program back to competing for national championships.”

Napier and the rest of Florida's coaching staff will need to make sure they properly utilize Mizell's skillset in Gainesville.