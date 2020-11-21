ABC Announces New Game For The Noon E.T. Slot Today

Clemson and Florida State were supposed to square off this afternoon on ABC. However, that ACC showdown has been postponed since the programs’ medical staffs were unable to mutually agree on the game.

Obviously the main headline here is that Clemson loses out on the chance to redeem itself after recently losing to Notre Dame. It’s worth pointing out though that ABC lost its marquee game of the weekend due to this decision.

ABC usually broadcasts three college football games per week. The network could’ve stuck with just two games for this Saturday, but it turns out it found a replacement for the Clemson-Florida State matchup.

The SEC announced this morning that Florida vs. Vanderbilt will now be seen on ABC. Kickoff for this game remains at 12 p.m. ET from Vanderbilt Stadium.

NEWS-The Florida at Vanderbilt football game today will now be seen on ABC. Kickoff remains at Noon ET. The game was originally scheduled for ESPN. @GatorsFB @VandyFootball — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 21, 2020

Florida should take care of business this afternoon against a winless Vanderbilt squad.

Last week, the Gators stomped the Razorbacks at home in large part because of Kyle Trask. He completed 23-of-29 pass attempts for 356 yards and six touchdowns, proving once again that he’s a strong candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

If Florida can win out the rest of the regular season, it’ll most likely have a date with Alabama for the SEC Championship. Before they get ahead of themselves, Dan Mullen’s squad has to put away the Commodores this afternoon.