Analyst Explains Why He’s Ranking Dan Mullen Ahead Of Kirby Smart

There’s no question Georgia has had more success than Florida in recent years. Much of that has to do with Kirby Smart and his impact on the program. But one analyst believes Florida’s Dan Mullen is a better head coach than Smart.

At this point of the football off-eason, analysts are coming up with all sorts debates and new rankings. The latest controversial ranking comes from Athlon Sports college football editor Steven Lassan. The college football analyst released a ranking of the top coaches in the SEC in Athlon’s 2020 season preview magazine.

To no surprise, Nick Saban is at the top of the ranking. But No. 2 isn’t Smart or even LSU’s Ed Orgeron – it’s Mullen.

Not many would roll with Mullen over Smart, or even Mullen over Orgeron for that matter. But Lassan believes Mullen’s entire body of work – including his phenomenal coaching performance at Mississippi State – gives him the nod over Smart.

“If I’m hiring a coach and I see Dan Mullen and Kirby Smart neck and neck like this, you know, I look at Dan Mullen and see what he did at Mississippi State and go, yeah, I mean, the fact that it’s so difficult to win there, he’s won a Florida. That’s why I would have him over Kirby Smart,” Lassan said on The SEC Podcast, via Saturday Down South. “It’s not a knock on Kirby Smart. He’s been, you know, 21-3, you know, over the last couple years. Top 10 finishes, [elite] recruiting, I mean, it’s so small, but I think the reason why we went with Mullen, it’s sort of proof of concept.”

Smart doesn’t get much respect among college football coach rankings.

The Bulldogs have been on the cusp of national championships with Smart at the helm.

But Athlon Sports likes Mullen over the Georgia head coach.