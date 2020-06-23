Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Announces Transfer Decision

Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard has made his transfer decision. The 6-foot-5 guard is leaving the Sunshine State to head to the Pacific Northwest.

The former five-star recruit spent two years with the Florida basketball program. Nembhard averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds a game over 67 contests. He started in all 67 games.

Nembhard originally declared for the NBA Draft following the end of the 2019-20 season. But he eventually changed his mind, deciding to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Memphis, Duke, Stanford, USC, Georgetown and Gonzaga were named the finalists.

After sorting through his options, Nembhard has decided to transfer to Gonzaga to join Mark Few and the Bulldogs, as first reported by Rivals reporter Corey Evans. The 6-foot-5 guard will provide a major boost for the Zags in coming years.

Andrew Nembhard will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer regulations. He’ll become eligible for the 2021-22 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Nembhard’s transfer decision isn’t all too surprising. Gonzaga was the runner-up in the Florida guard’s original recruitment. The Gators earned his pledge, though. Now, Nembhard is set to join a program which almost earned his commitment back in 2018.

Gonzaga’s 2020 class is one of the best in the nation with Nembhard in the mix. The Zags also added five-star combo guard Jalen Suggs and two four-star prospects featuring SF Julian Strawther and guard Dominick Harris. Gonzaga is once again reloading on the recruiting trail.