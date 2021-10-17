Anthony Richardson Clarifies His Cryptic Postgame Answer

Florida fans can breathe a little easier now that quarterback Anthony Richardson has come forward and clarified his postgame comments.

Richardson, who came on in relief of Emory Jones today and almost led Florida to a comeback win at LSU, was asked following the game about fans who are worried he might transfer because he’s not the full-time starter.

“I can’t really speak on that. Time is the only thing that tells. Right now I’m a Gator,” Richardson said, via Gators Territory’s Nick de la Torre.

Tonight, Richardson took to Twitter to ensure fans that he’s not thinking of leaving.

“I am a Florida Gator, through and through,” Richardson wrote. “Sorry if my response wasn’t clear enough, but I’m not worried about anything but maximizing my opportunity now! Don’t count us out.”

I am a Florida Gator, through and through. Sorry if my response wasn’t clear enough, but I’m not worried about anything but maximizing my opportunity now! Don’t count us out… #GVO #GatorGang 🐊 pic.twitter.com/zE5BeKCaTK — Anthony Richardson † (@GVOaant) October 17, 2021

Richardson, a Gainesville native and former four-star recruit, has been used in spots off the bench this season. Today, he replaced an ineffective Jones and had his best career performance, throwing for 167 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions while also rushing for another score.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen refuses to commit to Richardson as his starter though, which is why there’s been speculation that the redshirt freshman might be unhappy. We’ll see what Mullen has planned for Richardson and Jones coming out of next week’s bye.