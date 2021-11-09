Florida QB Anthony Richardson Reveals Dance He Injured His Knee Doing

Florida was without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson over the weekend, but not because of the concussion that he suffered the week prior. The Gators freshman was actually sidelined with a knee injury that he reportedly sustained while dancing the night before.

Head coach Dan Mullen revealed the shocking news about the freak injury on Monday, two days after Florida’s 40-17 loss to South Carolina. He shared that Richardson was cleared to return from the concussion on Thursday, but then tweaked his knee on Friday evening in the team’s hotel.

So how exactly did the Gators starter hurt himself the night before kick off? It’s still unclear, but Richardson did his best to explain what happened on Monday.

The Florida freshman took to Twitter to share exactly what dance he was doing when he sustained the knee injury. At first he tweeted out just a video, before adding some additional information in a subsequent message.

“For context: this is the dance,” Richardson wrote on Twitter with an accompanying video.

https://twitter.com/GVOaant/status/1457834591142744065?s=20

Mullen shared that Richardson underwent an MRI and got a piece of good news about his injured knee. The test came back clear, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s ready to rejoin the team just yet.

The Florida head coach explained that the freshman quarterback was still feeling the effects of the bizarre injury on Monday morning.

“His MRI came back clean,” Mullen said, via Gators Territory. “He’s fine. He got cleared to practice Thursday for the concussion. So he only practiced Thursday then somehow he hurt his knee dancing Friday night. Then he did treatment all day Saturday but was fine to go play, could have played Saturday but having not practiced, coming off a concussion, and with that, he was going to emergency-only situation. Then he was gimping around earlier today, so we’ll see.”

Mullen’s update cast quite a bit of doubt on Richardson’s ability to play this upcoming Saturday against Samford. Emory Jones, who began the year as Florida’s top quarterback, started against South Carolina and threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

Jones would be in line to start again if Richardson can’t get healthy by the noon ET kick off on Saturday.