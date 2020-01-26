4-Star Recruit Makes Announcement About Georgia During Florida Visit

Avantae Williams is one of the most highly-coveted players that remains uncommitted in the 2020 class. He may have tipped his hand a bit with an announcement today.

The four-star safety was committed to Oregon under early December. Since backing off the Ducks, he has been deciding between Florida, Georgia, and Miami.

According to 247Sports, Williams took a trip to The U last weekend. He is in Florida this weekend, and was set to check out UGA before National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

While in Gainesville, he’s cancelled that visit.

I’m no longer visiting UGA — Tae Williams (@SlowDownBoy7) January 25, 2020

That is a very, very good sign for Florida. While he has been to Miami as well, the Gators have a second card up their sleeve in this recruitment.

Avantae Williams is a cousin of new Florida Gator Lorenzo Lingard, a running back who transferred to the team from Miami earlier in the year.

Lingard and Williams have been hanging out during the official visit this weekend.

Big difference 🐊💯🐊Big Trusss😂 pic.twitter.com/o7qftpY1RY — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) January 24, 2020

Williams is ranked No. 55 in the country, and No. 2 among safeties in the 2020 class. He’s the 10th-ranked recruit from the state of Florida.

During the December Early Signing Period, most of the votes at 247’s crystal ball had him favored to commit to Miami. Now, eight of the 10 have him ending up a Gator.

Anything can happen in college football recruiting, but that definitely appears to be where this is heading.