Billy Napier Has Honest Reaction To Current NIL Rules

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators speaks during a press conference introducing him to the Media at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of talk about the current state of college football due to the lack of rules surrounding NIL deals. The latest head coach to chime in on this subject is Florida's Billy Napier.

Napier commented on the NIL era and how it changes recruiting for certain programs. He doesn't expect any major changes for the Gators though because he won't be getting into any bidding wars.

"I think there is some of that, but we don’t operate that way," Napier said, via On3.

Napier didn't stop there. He then referred to college football as a "land with no laws." Again, this goes back to the lack of rules surrounding NIL deals.

"There's a lot of gray area here relative to representation, what I can say, what I can’t say, what the third party can do, what they can’t do – I mean, right now we’re living in a land with no laws, if that makes sense," Napier told reporters. "But I continue to believe as every day goes by, and the more that we are ‘boots on the ground,’ as we get out to know people in. [NIL is] going to be a slam dunk for the Florida Gators."

Napier isn't the only head coach expressing concerns about this issue.

It'll be up to the NCAA's top decision-makers to figure out a way to let student-athletes profit while having guidelines laid out for each program.