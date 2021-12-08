Billy Napier Reportedly Making A Big Hire At Florida

Billy Napier is just over a week removed from becoming the head coach of Florida’s football program. Nonetheless, he’s already putting together a solid supporting cast.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Florida is expected to hire Corey Raymond as its assistant head coach of the defense. He would also be the Gators’ cornerbacks coach.

Raymond has been with LSU since the 2012 season. This past season, he was the team’s cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg believes this would be an impressive move for the Gators, as he just tweeted: “Wow, big-time hire for Billy Napier, as Corey Raymond had been at LSU since 2012.”

Wow, big-time hire for Billy Napier, as Corey Raymond had been at LSU since 2012. https://t.co/lmXHdD5MQq — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 8, 2021

Raymond, 52, has plenty of experience at the collegiate level. Before he returned to LSU in 2012, he spent time at Nebraska and Utah State.

Adding an experienced coach like Raymond would make the adjustment process for Napier much easier.

Napier has already done an excellent job filling out his new staff. Earlier this week, it was reported that he’s bringing Patrick Toney and Jabbar Juluke with him from Louisiana. Strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke has also decided to leave Louisiana for Florida.

If Napier can officially land Raymond, it would only strengthen his coaching staff in Gainesville.