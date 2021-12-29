Billy Napier Reportedly Retaining Notable Florida Assistant

Florida head coach Billy Napier is keeping an important assistant on his staff.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Napier is retaining former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni. He will be Florida’s Director of Advanced Scouting and Self Scout.

Pasqualoni was an assistant to former head coach Dan Mullen on the field before the latter was let go in November.

Before Pasqualoni was at Florida, he was the head coach at Syracuse for 14 years and won four Big East titles during that time. He also amassed an overall record of 107-59-1.

Napier took the job at Florida after he had four successful years at Louisiana. He finished with a 40-12 overall record, and is coming off his best season yet as a coach.

He led Louisiana to a 12-1 overall record and won 10+ games the last three seasons he was there.

He’ll be looking to get Florida back to being a contender as they’ve slipped in recent years. The Gators started out 4-2 this season before losing four of their last six to end the season.