Breaking: Florida Has Made A Decision On Dan Mullen

Florida is moving on from head football coach Dan Mullen after three-plus seasons, according to a new report from ESPN’s Chris Low.

The decision comes after the Gators lost in overtime to Missouri 24-23 on Saturday. The defeat dropped UF to 5-6 on the season and was the fourth in the last five games for the program.

Mullen led Florida to back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2018 and 2019, which included wins in the Peach and Orange Bowls. The Gators also won the SEC East in 2020.

However, with the poor results this season, and the mounting criticisms regarding subpar recruiting, Mullen is now gone.

It has already been a pretty wild coaching cycle in college football, and the regular season isn’t over. Several premier jobs–including LSU and USC–are already open, and now you can add Florida to the list.

We’ll keep you posted on this developing situation in Gainesville as it unfolds.