The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Florida Quarterback Emory Jones Is Transferring

Emory Jones attempts a pass for Florida.GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators on November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida won’t just have a new head coach next season, it’ll also have a new quarterback. On Wednesday night, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports announced that Emory Jones plans on entering the transfer portal.

Florida redshirt junior QB Emory Jones plans to enter the transfer portal in the upcoming days, he tells Yahoo Sports,” Thamel said. “Jones has two years of eligibility remaining.”

In 11 starts for the Gators this season, Jones completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,563 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also had 697 yards and four scores on 133 carries.

Jones struggled with turnovers this season, but he should still draw a lot of interest in the transfer portal.

As for where Jones will resume his college career, Thamel said the Florida quarterback wants to go to a program that can develop him and prepare him for the NFL.

Even though Jones is entering the transfer portal, he plans on playing in the Gasparilla Bowl. He’ll have a chance to showcase his skillset against UCF.

This offseason is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining ones in college football history, and Jones’ decision to enter the transfer portal certainly helps that cause.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.