CBS Analyst Names 1 ‘Dark Horse’ Heisman Trophy Pick

As we get closer to the 2020 college football season, people are starting to make their early picks to win the Heisman Trophy. But one analyst believes there’s a possible dark horse in the SEC.

CBS analyst Barrett Sallee took to Twitter on Wednesday pitched the idea of Florida QB Kyle Trask deserving mention as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Sallee called Trask “a solid dark horse pick.”

Trask started the 2019 season as the backup to Feleipe Franks. But he took over as the starter after Franks was injured and never looked back.

Trask finished the season 2,941 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 66.9-percent completion rate as the Gators went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl. Franks transferred to Arkansas after the season, cementing Trask’s status as the starter in 2020.

Is Florida QB Kyle Trask a Heisman Trophy candidate? I think he’s a solid darkhorse pick. https://t.co/BT06uQwKSx — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) May 13, 2020

Trask would need to take a significant leap forward in order to win the Heisman. Oddsmakers put him at 30/1 to win the prestigious trophy back in April.

But the biggest hurdle he would need to overcome might be beating Georgia. The Gators haven’t beat the Bulldogs since 2016, but the winner of the Florida-Georgia game has gone on to appear in the SEC Championship Game 17 times.

Fortunately for Trask and the Gators, the 2020 schedule isn’t overly daunting. Their toughest opponents, LSU and Georgia, will be played at home and in a neutral stadium respectively.

Is Kyle Trask a reasonable dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate?