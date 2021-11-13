The good news for the Florida Gators is they finally snapped their three-game losing streak. The bad news, however, is they gave up 52 points to an FCS opponent this Saturday.

Even though it wasn’t a pretty performance this afternoon, Florida coach Dan Mullen was relieved his team finally ended its slump.

“We’re going to celebrate this win,” Mullen told reporters. “It’s a great win for us. Hopefully it builds some confidence for guys moving forward.”

Mullen isn’t the only member on Florida’s team who’s pleased with today’s results. Following the win, a video of the Gators’ locker room celebration went viral.

Judging by the video, Florida’s locker room isn’t too worried they just escaped with a win against Samford.

The college football world clearly isn’t happy about this video. Countless fans criticized Florida for celebrating like this.

“Just thinking of what Saban’s locker room would look and sound like after a game like this just makes me hate this even more,” a Florida fan tweeted.

“Really,” one college football fan said. “Y’all celebrating like y’all beat Georgia 45-0!”

“Dancing after allowing 50+ to Samford,” another Florida fan tweeted. “Not my coach.”

“Samford put up 52 on them,” one fan said. “Everybody should get dressed & ride home in silence.

While we understand why some fans think this is an awful look for the Gators, it’s tough to criticize players for celebrating a win. After all, it’s been a really tough month for them.

