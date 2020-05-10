C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Latest Tweet Is Upsetting Florida Fans

Former Florida star defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared to take a shot at Dan Mullen and the Gators in a tweet on Friday.

Gardner-Johnson had a productive collegiate career, racking up 161 tackles, nine interceptions and four sacks. After three years at Florida, he opted to take his talents to the NFL, and was drafted in the fourth round by the Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Gardner-Johnson never seemed to have an issue with the Florida program, at least publicly, while he was attending college. But his latest comments indicate otherwise. It’s unclear who his latest tweet is directed at, but one can assume Mullen may be involved.

The Gators’ coach made it clear after the 2018 season that he didn’t believe any of his undergraduate players were ready for the NFL – Gardner-Johnson was one of those undergraduate juniors Mullen was referring to. The former Florida CB isn’t staying silent regarding his frustration any longer. “It’s hard to graduate from a school when you know the s— they said about you to damn near not have a job at the next level,” Gardner-Johnson wrote on Twitter.

It’s hard to graduate from a school when you know the shit they said about you to damn near not have a job at the next level — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) May 8, 2020

Florida fans aren’t happy with Gardner-Johnson’s sudden and unexpected outburst.

This was helpful. 🙄 Going to elaborate or just toss shade on the program that got you to the league? — Professor X (@Gator_Attorney) May 8, 2020

What a sad comment from a player so many Gator fans adored. — Mary Murphy Shannon (@g8rmary) May 8, 2020

No matter which way you spin it, this is a bad look for Florida. Mullen might have to play damage control for the foreseeable future, especially on the recruiting trail.