College Basketball World Reacts To Shocking Monday Night Upset

One thing about college basketball: an upset can happen at any time. Often, one occurs when you’re least expecting it.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say that almost no one saw Florida losing to Texas Southern tonight. The Gators entered the game 6-1 overall and ranked 20th in the AP poll.

Texas Southern, meanwhile, was 0-7 and 273rd in the initial NET rankings, which debuted today. By contract, Florida was 22nd.

None of that mattered on the court in Gainesville Monday, as the Tigers jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and thoroughly defeated the heavily-favored Gators 69-54. Texas Southern shot 54.4% from the field and outrebounded Florida 46-23.

In short, they didn’t just beat UF. They dominated them.

What in the hell? Florida beat FSU and Ohio State, was 6-1 and ranked … and just lost by 15 to winless Texas Southern?! — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 7, 2021

Via @ESPNStatsInfo: Florida becomes the first ranked SEC team in history to lose to a SWAC opponent in the AP Poll era (since 1936). Ranked SEC teams were 51-0 vs. the SWAC entering Monday. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 7, 2021

Texas Southern, ranked 273rd in the NET and even worse in other metrics, just went on the road and beat Florida as a 23.5-point underdog by 15 POINTS. It’s their first win of the season. Reminder: This is how Texas Southern schedules in the nonconference. True @SickosCBB stuff. pic.twitter.com/nGXpq0x6y8 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 7, 2021

0-7 Texas Southern beat 20th-ranked Florida, 69-54. Since 1980, the previous worst record by any team that defeated an AP-ranked opponent was 0-3 (Louisville over Maryland on Dec. 13, 1980). pic.twitter.com/CxrA72b3oN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2021

Now, Texas Southern did test itself early this season, playing games against Oregon, NC State, Saint Mary’s, BYU and Washington. Still, the face they were able to smack Florida around on its homecourt is astounding.

You don’t have to wait for March to get some madness in college basketball.