College Basketball World Reacts To Shocking Monday Night Upset

Mike White crouches on sideline while coaching Florida.DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Head coach of the Florida Gators shouts against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

One thing about college basketball: an upset can happen at any time. Often, one occurs when you’re least expecting it.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say that almost no one saw Florida losing to Texas Southern tonight. The Gators entered the game 6-1 overall and ranked 20th in the AP poll.

Texas Southern, meanwhile, was 0-7 and 273rd in the initial NET rankings, which debuted today. By contract, Florida was 22nd.

None of that mattered on the court in Gainesville Monday, as the Tigers jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and thoroughly defeated the heavily-favored Gators 69-54. Texas Southern shot 54.4% from the field and outrebounded Florida 46-23.

In short, they didn’t just beat UF. They dominated them.

Now, Texas Southern did test itself early this season, playing games against Oregon, NC State, Saint Mary’s, BYU and Washington. Still, the face they were able to smack Florida around on its homecourt is astounding.

You don’t have to wait for March to get some madness in college basketball.

