College Football Coach Wants A Packed Stadium Next Weekend

The No. 4 Florida Gators were upset by No. 21 Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies played in front of an energetic crowd in College Station.

While Kyle Field had a limited capacity, there were still tens of thousands of fans in attendance. They made some noise and provided Texas A&M with some motivation against the highly-ranked Gators.

Dan Mullen is jealous.

The Florida Gators head coach wants The Swamp to be packed for his team’s next game. We’re in a pandemic, so that doesn’t seem logical, but it could be possible due to the state of Florida’s new regulations.

“I know our governor passed that rule, so certainly, hopefully, the university administration decides to let us pack The Swamp for LSU next week,” Mullen said after the loss. “One hundred percent because that crowd was a major factor in the game. So I certainly hope our university administration follows the governor.”

Of course, the university should not be making decisions based on what’s best for Mullen’s football team, but rather what’s best for campus safety.

It’s difficult to imagine Florida packing The Swamp next weekend, despite the new regulations from state government.

“We continue to follow UF Health and campus safety guidelines,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin told ESPN.

Florida and LSU are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN next weekend.