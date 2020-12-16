The Spun

College Football Fans Are Angry With Florida’s Playoff Ranking

Florida player reacts to the loss on Saturday night.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Mohamoud Diabate #11 of the Florida Gators prays before the start of the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Each week, one team’s position in the College Football Playoff rankings draws the ire of fans and media alike. This week, it’s Florida.

Last Saturday, the Gators suffered a stunning loss at home to an LSU team that was 3-5 entering the game. The loss was Florida’s second of the year and seemingly dashed any playoff hopes the Gators may have had.

But tonight, when the playoff committee unveiled its latest rankings, Florida had only dropped one spot to No. 7. The Gators were still ahead of undefeated Cincinnati, USC and Coastal Carolina.

Overall, there were a slew of objections to Florida’s status. You can see some of the media backlash below.

Both Florida and Georgia (ranked eighth) are probably a little overrated in these rankings. More than likely, the Gators will lose to Alabama this weekend, which would give them three losses on the season.

Even with three losses, could UF still make a New Year’s Six bowl? The playoff committee seems to be preparing everyone for just such a thing happening.

The final College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be unveiled on Sunday.


