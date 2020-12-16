College Football Fans Are Angry With Florida’s Playoff Ranking

Each week, one team’s position in the College Football Playoff rankings draws the ire of fans and media alike. This week, it’s Florida.

Last Saturday, the Gators suffered a stunning loss at home to an LSU team that was 3-5 entering the game. The loss was Florida’s second of the year and seemingly dashed any playoff hopes the Gators may have had.

But tonight, when the playoff committee unveiled its latest rankings, Florida had only dropped one spot to No. 7. The Gators were still ahead of undefeated Cincinnati, USC and Coastal Carolina.

Overall, there were a slew of objections to Florida’s status. You can see some of the media backlash below.

Florida loses to LSU and moves down 1 spot? Laughable. — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) December 16, 2020

Florida only dropped ONE POINT after a bad loss to an unranked team? — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 16, 2020

Florida is going to drop one spot. What a joke. This committee sucks. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 16, 2020

#Florida loses to a terrible #LSU team…and falls ONE SPOT! The College Football Playoff rankings are ridiculous. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 16, 2020

I get the committee likes to look at overall resume and doesn't overreact to one week snippets, but their resume doesn't look good at all after losing to LSU. Hanging hat on beating UGA prior to JT Daniels taking over. — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) December 16, 2020

Florida drops one spot for losing to a 4-5 team. Cincinnati drops one spot for not playing. What. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 16, 2020

Florida fell … one spot for losing to LSU. Presumably because of head to head with No. 8 Georgia. Just like A&M had to stay above Florida. It's one big SEC echo chamber. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 16, 2020

The committee stinks. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) December 16, 2020

Both Florida and Georgia (ranked eighth) are probably a little overrated in these rankings. More than likely, the Gators will lose to Alabama this weekend, which would give them three losses on the season.

Even with three losses, could UF still make a New Year’s Six bowl? The playoff committee seems to be preparing everyone for just such a thing happening.

The final College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be unveiled on Sunday.