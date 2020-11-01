The Spun

College Football Fans React To Dan Mullen’s Bizarre Halftime Move

Florida football head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the Peach Bowl.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The first half of Florida-Missouri just ended with a lot of fireworks from both teams as well as from Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

On the final play of the first half, UF quarterback Kyle Trask took a late hit from a Missouri defender. The hit definitely seemed like a cheap shot, so it is no surprise that Florida players and coaches were upset.

However, what occurred after the hit was absurd. Florida and Missouri players got into a massive brawl with real punches being thrown. Dan Mullen was also in the mix.

As the field cleared and things calmed down, Mullen decided he wasn’t done, pumping up the home crowd as he headed into the tunnel. Then, Mullen turned around and did it again.

This is atypical behavior from a head coach. Not surprisingly, Mullen has elicited a slew of reactions on social media, with many taking him to task for his actions.

However, there were some who supported the way he stuck up for his players, particularly Trask.

Our take? This is a bit over the top. Mullen had every right to be pissed about the hit his quarterback took, but cutting a wrestling promo was a bit much.

Florida leads Missouri 20-7 at halftime in The Swamp.


