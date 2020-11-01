College Football Fans React To Dan Mullen’s Bizarre Halftime Move

The first half of Florida-Missouri just ended with a lot of fireworks from both teams as well as from Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

On the final play of the first half, UF quarterback Kyle Trask took a late hit from a Missouri defender. The hit definitely seemed like a cheap shot, so it is no surprise that Florida players and coaches were upset.

However, what occurred after the hit was absurd. Florida and Missouri players got into a massive brawl with real punches being thrown. Dan Mullen was also in the mix.

As the field cleared and things calmed down, Mullen decided he wasn’t done, pumping up the home crowd as he headed into the tunnel. Then, Mullen turned around and did it again.

The Missouri-Florida first half ended in an all-out brawl with lots of punches thrown. As he was heading to the locker room, Dan Mullen hyped up the crowd like a wrestler, then came back out and did it some more. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 1, 2020

This is atypical behavior from a head coach. Not surprisingly, Mullen has elicited a slew of reactions on social media, with many taking him to task for his actions.

However, there were some who supported the way he stuck up for his players, particularly Trask.

Dan Mullen wants the Gainesville crowd to get up for the 2nd half @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/MmYZh0AzLE — Locked On SEC (@LockedOnSEC) November 1, 2020

Dan Mullen being held back, shouting at Drinkwitz. Holy shit, this is crazy — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 1, 2020

lol DAN MULLEN started the fight — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) November 1, 2020

So Dan Mullen essentially started that brawl (his players were walking off the field when he ran out there) during a pandemic, then got a talking-to from the refs and came BACK onto the field to rile up the crowd? The SEC ought to levy the biggest fine it's got. — Zach Ewing (@zewing) November 1, 2020

Coach Drinkwitz spent most of the aftermath of that brawl stunned that Dan Mullen just conducted himself like such a buffoon. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) November 1, 2020

Unreal cheap shot on Trask, which got Dan Mullen fired up and screaming at Mizzou. Mullen absolutely incited the situation by defending his guy. No issues with what he did. But his team absolutely followed his lead. https://t.co/jdoHr2HdFn — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 1, 2020

Dan Mullen has started shouting matches with one-third of the SEC East https://t.co/BbZT16ljnM — Nick Gray (@NGrayReporter) November 1, 2020

DAN MULLEN IS THE MAN — 👻Zac-O-Lantern🎃 (@ZacOnTheMic) November 1, 2020

Our take? This is a bit over the top. Mullen had every right to be pissed about the hit his quarterback took, but cutting a wrestling promo was a bit much.

Florida leads Missouri 20-7 at halftime in The Swamp.