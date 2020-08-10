College Football RB’s Tweet About The Season Is Heartbreaking

A college football running back’s tweet about the 2020 season is pretty heartbreaking to read amid reports of likely cancelation.

Sunday night, multiple reports emerged suggesting the 2020 college football season is on the brink of cancelation. An “emergency” meeting was held on Sunday by the Power 5 commissioners. It’s sounding like the Big Ten will be the first to cancel and the other conferences are expected to follow.

“Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — will fall in line with them,” ESPN reported.

College football players have since taken to Twitter, making sure their voices are heard. Players like Jutsin Fields and Trevor Lawrence got #WeWantToPlay trending on social media.

One player’s tweet is particularly heartbreaking. Florida running back Lorenzo Lingard shared the following message:

I want to play… even if we gotta be locked in .. nothing at home for me🤷🏾‍♂️. — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) August 9, 2020

Lingard, who transferred from Miami to Florida, made the move so he could be closer to his family. His father has kidney disease.

“He’s been on dialysis for a while now,” Lingard told The Daytona Beach News-Journal in December. “I’m looking to go back closer to home and help him. He’s got heart problems now, in addition to kidney problems.”

Several college football players have made it clear that they feel safer and more comfortable within their on-campus environment than they do at home. It remains to be seen if that will impact the ultimate decision, but it can’t hurt for them to share their opinions.