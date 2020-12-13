College Football World Reacts To Insane Florida-LSU Ending

Every time we think we’ve seen it all in college football, the sport manages to surprise us. Take the absolutely absurd ending to Florida-LSU tonight.

LSU, which entered the game with a 3-5 record and as double-digit underdogs, pulled off a stunner in The Swamp. In outrageous and heart-stopping fashion, Ed Orgeron’s crew beat the No. 6 Gators, 37-34.

The loss ended any real chance Florida has of reaching the College Football Playoff. LSU’s Cade York was the hero, as his 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining proved to be the winning margin after Florida kicker Evan McPherson just missed a 51-yard attempt to tie it on the final play of the game.

Of course, York should never have even been in position to win the game for the Tigers. LSU was stopped on a third down play earlier in the drive, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Florida defensive back Marco Wilson moved the chains.

Wilson’s offense? Throwing an opponent’s shoe.

Florida was flagged with unsportsmanlike conduct after this play: pic.twitter.com/BBsmOu64j9 — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

Take Wilson’s boneheaded penalty, throw in York’s heroics and McPherson’s heartbreaking miss, and you have one of the most brutal losses in college football history if you’re a Florida fan. If you’re an LSU fan, you just saw your team rescue one shining moment from a lost season.

As you might expect, the conversation about this instant classic has been

23-point dog LSU beats Florida, 37-34. William Hill took one $300 bet on LSU ML at +950. Netted $2,850. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 13, 2020

#Gators kicker should have never been put in that position. Horrible discipline. Dumbest penalty I’ve seen in a long time. — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 13, 2020

SHOE GOTTA BE KIDDING ME https://t.co/K5LialaPPT — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 13, 2020

Does Florida as an SEC champion make the CFP? — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 13, 2020

LShoe — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 13, 2020

we lost a game because Marco Wilson threw an LSU player's shoe twenty yards downfield — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 13, 2020

Marco Wilson extending a 2-minute drive in a tie game by hurling an opponent's show down the field may be the dumbest penalty I've ever seen. — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) December 13, 2020

The Elijah Moore leg lift to lose the 2019 Egg Bowl was immortally stupid — but it didn't change the course of the College Football Playoff. Marco Wilson upped the stakes. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 13, 2020

Even with an upset win over Alabama in next week’s SEC title game, Florida still probably has no chance at the CFP. The stage is set for Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State to be the foursome.

Texas A&M probably has an outside shot, but would need a few things to go its way next weekend.