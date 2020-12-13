College Football World Reacts To Insane Florida-LSU Ending

The Spun

Every time we think we’ve seen it all in college football, the sport manages to surprise us. Take the absolutely absurd ending to Florida-LSU tonight.

LSU, which entered the game with a 3-5 record and as double-digit underdogs, pulled off a stunner in The Swamp. In outrageous and heart-stopping fashion, Ed Orgeron’s crew beat the No. 6 Gators, 37-34.

The loss ended any real chance Florida has of reaching the College Football Playoff. LSU’s Cade York was the hero, as his 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining proved to be the winning margin after Florida kicker Evan McPherson just missed a 51-yard attempt to tie it on the final play of the game.

Of course, York should never have even been in position to win the game for the Tigers. LSU was stopped on a third down play earlier in the drive, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Florida defensive back Marco Wilson moved the chains.

Wilson’s offense? Throwing an opponent’s shoe.

Take Wilson’s boneheaded penalty, throw in York’s heroics and McPherson’s heartbreaking miss, and you have one of the most brutal losses in college football history if you’re a Florida fan. If you’re an LSU fan, you just saw your team rescue one shining moment from a lost season.

Even with an upset win over Alabama in next week’s SEC title game, Florida still probably has no chance at the CFP. The stage is set for Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State to be the foursome.

Texas A&M probably has an outside shot, but would need a few things to go its way next weekend.


