College Football World Reacts To Kyle Pitts’ Dominance

It’s time to start respecting Florida’s Kyle Pitts for what he is: one of the best players in college football. The Gators tight end is back to dominating SEC defenses on Saturday afternoon.

Pitts stole the college football spotlight last week against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Florida tight end caught eight passes for a whopping 170 yards and four touchdowns in the Gators’ 51-35 Week 1 victory. Some called Pitts’ performance a fluke – Pitts is silencing those same critics on Saturday.

Florida led South Carolina 24-14 at halftime on Saturday. The Gamecocks – like the Rebels last week – had no answer for Pitts. The big-bodied tight end hauled in four receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns in two quarters of play.

After his first half performance on Saturday against South Carolina, Pitts now has six touchdowns in the first six quarters of his season. It’s safe to say the Florida tight end is on his way to becoming a major Heisman candidate.

KYLE PITTS. 6 QUARTERS. 6 TOUCHDOWNS. pic.twitter.com/or8R1FsVQ7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 3, 2020

Kyle Pitts has quickly emerged as one of college football’s favorite players. The college football world continues to send in their reactions to Pitts’ dominance on Saturday. Take a look at a few of those reactions below.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts has 6 TDs in 6 quarters 👀 That’s currently more TDs than every other SEC team pic.twitter.com/icurUHFNOn — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 3, 2020

#Florida TE Kyle Pitts showing off his impressive catch radius early on vs. South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/1C7aqZHfyN — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) October 3, 2020

In terms of touchdowns, Kyle Pitts is the 37 ranked offense in the country https://t.co/3P8ePuKhwn — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) October 3, 2020

Kyle Pitts should — legitimately — be under very early consideration for the Heisman Trophy. Six touchdowns and 227 yards already in 1.5 games. #Gators — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) October 3, 2020

If Kyle Pitts keeps this up, he should absolutely be considered for the Heisman Trophy. He’s already emerged as one of the best players in all of college football. We can’t wait to see what he’s able to do next.

Check out the rest of Pitts’ play in Saturday’s Florida-South Carolina game right now on ESPN.