The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Kyle Pitts’ Dominance

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts celebrates a touchdown.GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: Kyle Pitts #84 of the Florida Gators celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

It’s time to start respecting Florida’s Kyle Pitts for what he is: one of the best players in college football. The Gators tight end is back to dominating SEC defenses on Saturday afternoon.

Pitts stole the college football spotlight last week against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Florida tight end caught eight passes for a whopping 170 yards and four touchdowns in the Gators’ 51-35 Week 1 victory. Some called Pitts’ performance a fluke – Pitts is silencing those same critics on Saturday.

Florida led South Carolina 24-14 at halftime on Saturday. The Gamecocks – like the Rebels last week – had no answer for Pitts. The big-bodied tight end hauled in four receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns in two quarters of play.

After his first half performance on Saturday against South Carolina, Pitts now has six touchdowns in the first six quarters of his season. It’s safe to say the Florida tight end is on his way to becoming a major Heisman candidate.

Kyle Pitts has quickly emerged as one of college football’s favorite players. The college football world continues to send in their reactions to Pitts’ dominance on Saturday. Take a look at a few of those reactions below.

If Kyle Pitts keeps this up, he should absolutely be considered for the Heisman Trophy. He’s already emerged as one of the best players in all of college football. We can’t wait to see what he’s able to do next.

Check out the rest of Pitts’ play in Saturday’s Florida-South Carolina game right now on ESPN.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.