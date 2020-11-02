College Football World Reacts To SEC’s Dan Mullen Punishment

Dan Mullen got lambasted by fans and media alike for his actions in the Florida-Missouri brawl this past weekend. But despite egging on the crowd and seemingly trying to incite more fights, he only got slapped with a $25,000 fine from the SEC.

College football fans and analysts were not amused by how weak the punishment for Mullen was. Many have pointed out that it’s the same amount that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin got fined for tweeting a criticism of officiating.

Mullen didn’t just rile up the crowd and seemingly incite Missouri players though. At his postgame press conference, he dressed up as Darth Vader.

I’ve heard Florida fans say they Mullen was running to talk to the referees. No he wasn’t. He literally ran between two officials and straight to Mizzou players. Here’s video. He should be suspended. If the goal is to change behavior, a fine won’t do that. https://t.co/N0ovMv8CuI — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 2, 2020

Hold up, Kiffin comes out and says the officiating crew for his game made a mistake and he got fined for it. Mullen takes part in a fight and gets a reprimand and a fine??? https://t.co/tdls2ksgdV — The Queen (@LisaSimpson24) November 2, 2020

Dan Mullen has been a petulant child his entire adult life. No level of punishment would’ve changed who he is. https://t.co/eMjy1TRHaj — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) November 2, 2020

So @LaneKiffin retweets a tweet about the referees being wrong (after they admit being wrong) and gets the same fine as a Dan Mullen inciting a riot then doing the postgame presser dressed as Darth Vader. Sounds about right. https://t.co/vCrv5z94Hv — #LiveLikeLucas (@VegasRebs) November 2, 2020

It’s not the first time that Mullen has been taken to task for a controversy. It isn’t even the first time in the last 30 days.

In October, Mullen got highly criticized for encouraging the Florida Gators to let “90,000” fans into The Swamp to give them a better home field advantage. That statement was made after Florida lost to Texas A&M in a Kyle Field that had upwards of 30,000 fans in attendance.

Mullen was not punished as harshly for that criticism as he was here. But there’s a case to be made that advocating to fill up the stadium like that was more harmful.

The punishments for the Florida and Missouri players involved in the brawl were much harsher. Florida defenders Zach Carter and Antwuan Powell are suspended for the first half of Saturday’s Georgia game. Missouri’s Chad Bailey, Dylan Spencer and Markell Utsey are also suspended for the first half of their upcoming game against Georgia after their bye.

So we once again are face with a situation where the players are held to a higher standard than the coaches.

Even in a year like this one, the more things change, the more they stay the same.