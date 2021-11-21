College Football World Speculating About Bob Stoops

It’s been 4.5 years since Bob Stoops “retired” from college football coaching. But there’s growing speculation that Stoops could be putting the visor back on in the near future.

Several huge coaching jobs are going to be open this offseason, the most recent of which is the Florida job following the firing of Dan Mullen. Florida fans on Twitter are already asserting that Stoops could be the guy.

Stoops retired from college football coaching following the 2016 season. But he returned to the sidelines briefly in 2020 with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.

It probably helps that Stoops has ties to the Florida Gators football program. He was the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Steve Spurrier from 1996 to 1998.

Needless to say, Florida fans are hyped if only for the possibility:

If we can bring in Bob Stoops this was all worth it — Jordan Stallings (@JordanStallin13) November 21, 2021

I'll take Bob Stoops — Dyno-mite (@dynomite386) November 21, 2021

Per tradition, I assume it was Bob Stoops. I hear he’s ready to come back to Gainesville! — TJGator (@TJ_Gator) November 21, 2021

Some realistic and unrealistic potential Florida HC candidates: Retired HC Bob Stoops

Alabama OC Bill O'Brien

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin

Louisiana HC Billy Napier

Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell

Oregon HC Mario Cristobal

Penn St HC James Franklin

Michigan St HC Mel Tucker — Penn St 🏈 (@PHLSports1) November 21, 2021

BOB STOOPS IS THE ANSWER — Colin Castleton Fan (@DrPepper21MD) November 21, 2021

From 1999 to 2016, Bob Stoops went 190-48 at Oklahoma with a 121-29 record in the Big 12. He led the Sooners to 10 Big 12 titles, a BCS National Championship Game, and a national title in 2000.

Stoops had 14 seasons with double-digit wins and went 9-9 in bowl games.

But what may be of greater importance to the Florida athletic department is his superb recruiting acumen. Recruiting was reportedly an issue in Gainesville under Dan Mullen’s tenure. A coach with Stoops’ pedigree could potentially solve those problems.

Would Bob Stoops be a good fit for the Florida Gators? Will he ever coach for any college football program again?