College Football World Speculating About Dan Mullen’s Future

Florida football’s 2021 season already hadn’t gone according to plan before the Gators rolled into Columbia on Saturday to take on Missouri.

A loss to the Tigers officially knocked Florida’s campaign off the rails and put head coach Dan Mullen firmly on the hot seat.

The Gators found themselves in a defensive struggle with Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers on Saturday afternoon and ultimately came out on the losing end. After Florida scored on the first drive of overtime, Missouri responded by scoring a touchdown and successfully completing a 2-point conversion to come out on top 24-23.

The fact that the Gators even went into overtime against a .500 Tigers team was bizarre. A series of head-scratching decisions by Mullen let Missouri stay in the ballgame and have a shot to get the win.

Florida’s head coach made a series of conservative calls that included not going for it on a few crucial fourth downs and deciding to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, despite having over a minute left to get into field goal range. The strange decisions didn’t entirely lead to the Gators loss, but did call into question whether Mullen will be in charge of the program next year.

At 5-6 and in danger of missing out on bowl game, Florida is in disarray and may be preparing to make some significant changes this offseason. Fans and media members wondered if moving on from Mullen could be a possibility after Saturday’s devastating loss.

Potentially coaching for his job, Dan Mullen punted on fourth-and-inches, kicked a field goal on fourth-and-2, and willfully let the game go to OT instead of trying to move the ball 35 yards into FG position with over a minute left. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 21, 2021

ok yeah dan mullen can go — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen trying to get into the Florida facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kbjN3IDKgQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 21, 2021

One of the worst in-game coaching jobs in Florida #Gators football history right there from Dan Mullen. Just astoundingly bad. — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 21, 2021

If you had told me three months ago that Tennessee and South Carolina would be going to bowl games and we’d be wondering if Dan Mullen would be the coach at Florida in 2022, I’d have had you drug tested. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 21, 2021

Mullen will have a chance to redeem himself next week in what’s become a must-win game for Florida against Florida State. The fourth-year program leader very well could be coaching for his job and a loss would be a major blow to his chances.

The Gators will be in action at noon E.T. next Saturday in Gainesville.