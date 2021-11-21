The Spun

College Football World Speculating About Dan Mullen’s Future

Dan Mullen stands on the sidelines with his arms crossed.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Florida football’s 2021 season already hadn’t gone according to plan before the Gators rolled into Columbia on Saturday to take on Missouri.

A loss to the Tigers officially knocked Florida’s campaign off the rails and put head coach Dan Mullen firmly on the hot seat.

The Gators found themselves in a defensive struggle with Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers on Saturday afternoon and ultimately came out on the losing end. After Florida scored on the first drive of overtime, Missouri responded by scoring a touchdown and successfully completing a 2-point conversion to come out on top 24-23.

The fact that the Gators even went into overtime against a .500 Tigers team was bizarre. A series of head-scratching decisions by Mullen let Missouri stay in the ballgame and have a shot to get the win.

Florida’s head coach made a series of conservative calls that included not going for it on a few crucial fourth downs and deciding to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, despite having over a minute left to get into field goal range. The strange decisions didn’t entirely lead to the Gators loss, but did call into question whether Mullen will be in charge of the program next year.

At 5-6 and in danger of missing out on bowl game, Florida is in disarray and may be preparing to make some significant changes this offseason. Fans and media members wondered if moving on from Mullen could be a possibility after Saturday’s devastating loss.

Mullen will have a chance to redeem himself next week in what’s become a must-win game for Florida against Florida State. The fourth-year program leader very well could be coaching for his job and a loss would be a major blow to his chances.

The Gators will be in action at noon E.T. next Saturday in Gainesville.

