Look: Dak Prescott Made An Appearance At The Cotton Bowl

There is definitely some lingering resentment among those from Mississippi State towards former coach Dan Mullen, after he left for the Florida job. That doesn’t appear to be the case with his most significant player from that time though: quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Gators played at Prescott’s current football home last night: AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A significantly shorthanded Gators squad took on the Oklahoma Sooners. It did not go well at all.

Lincoln Riley exercised a lot of major bowl game demons in the game, and the Spencer Rattler-led offense unloaded for 55 points against its SEC foe. Perhaps more impressively, Alex Grinch’s improving defense held the explosive Florida offense to just 20 points.

It should be noted that Florida was missing tight end Kyle Pitts, the top player at the position in the country, and two of its top wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. A slew of important defensive players sat out of the game due to injury and opt out as well. Dan Mullen tried to downplay the loss after the game as a result.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at JerryWorld, where his college coach Dan Mullen competed in Cotton Bowl tonight:pic.twitter.com/SgylZkvUNU — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 31, 2020

Dak Prescott is clearly still a ways from being anywhere near able to see the field. In the video above, he is still on crutches with a significant cast on his injured leg.

He has been around the practice facility and visiting with his teammates as of late though, which is good. The Cowboys are playing for their playoff lives on Sunday, against the New York Giants. The winner of that game will win the NFC East if the Philadelphia Eagles can knock off the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football. Washington would clinch the division with a win.

For Prescott’s sake, hopefully Dallas looks more like Oklahoma than Florida in this one. The Cowboys are winners of three straight, and would probably be the most fun of the options out of the NFC East, so we’ll see how it shakes out.

[Jori Epstein]