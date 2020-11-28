Dan Mullen Was Asked About Sideline Blowup With Todd Grantham

Florida took down Kentucky pretty handily on Saturday with a score of 34-10.

But, the game wasn’t necessarily a great one for the Gators — especially early on. Going into the half, Dan Mullen and his squad were down 10-7.

Led by Heisman-contending quarterback Kyle Trask, the Gators have had one of the most high-powered offenses in the NCAA this year. Florida’s defense on the other hand has left a little to desire, allowing 30+ points in three games this season.

Coordinator Todd Grantham and his defensive unit continued those struggles in the first half of Saturday’s game. Mullen made sure Grantham knew how he felt about that.

The fiery head coach ripped into his defensive coordinator on the sideline after tensions finally boiled over.

Dan Mullen absolutely going in on Todd Grantham pic.twitter.com/Xk9wqQz9t8 — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) November 28, 2020

Grantham apparently responds positively to criticism. The Gators shut out the Wildcats for the remainder of the game, completely blanking them in the second half.

With a comfortable multiple-possession win, Mullen was able to joke about the outburst after the game.

Mullen says he and Grantham are neighbors, jokes that their words in first half was around fact Grantham already has his Christmas lights up — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) November 28, 2020

On a more serious note, Mullen responded to a follow-up question about his team’s defensive play in the first half.

Of course, he said he wasn't happy about way defense played early in the game when asked a follow up. https://t.co/w6aUkPsMjk — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) November 28, 2020

No. 6 Florida will look to continue riding its offensive success next week when they travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.