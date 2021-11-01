Dan Mullen’s Comment On “Recruiting” Is Going Viral Today

After Saturday’s 34-7 loss to rival Georgia, the Florida Gators are 4-4 on the season and 2-4 in the SEC. Head coach Dan Mullen’s team has lost three of its last four games.

In addition to struggling on the field, Florida’s recruiting is looking pedestrian on paper. The Gators signed a top-10 class in 2020 and a top-15 haul in 2021, but next year’s crop of recruits currently sits at No. 22 in the country and ninth-best in the SEC, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Mullen didn’t make things easier on himself today with his response to a question about recruiting during a media session.

#Gators coach Dan Mullen asked about recruiting: "We're in the season now. We'll do recruiting after the season – when it gets to recruiting time we can talk about recruiting." — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) November 1, 2021

Immediately, Hall’s tweet went viral, with some dumbfounded that Mullen could act like recruiting wasn’t a year-round task.

However, as G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic noted, it seems that Mullen was only saying he doesn’t want to talk about recruiting with the media while in-season, which might be a curious move in and of itself.

It took six minutes, but Twitter already is misinterpreting Mullen's recruiting comment, some willfully and some ignorantly:

Clear context was "we'll TALK WITH THE MEDIA about recruiting after the season." — G. Allan Taylor (@GAllanTaylor) November 1, 2021

Either way, the results of Mullen’s recruiting efforts are drawing criticism. As we said above, Florida’s 2022 class is rated among the middle of the SEC, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum noted on Sunday that there are whispers of doubts about Mullen’s ability to keep up with the competition.

“They don’t think he can recruit on an elite level, which is very important when you have Kirby Smart, who is I think the best recruiter in the country, and that includes Nick Saban,” Finebaum said. “Kirby Smart never stops recruiting. I was talking to one of his top people Saturday morning in Jacksonville and we were joking about Kirby because he came over to the set. It’s unusual for a coach on the day of a big game like that, unless it’s GameDay. He’s always out recruiting, he never stops. He’s just one of these compulsive recruiters and he’s very good at it. Dan Mullen kind of does it haphazardly and it has hurt him.”

Now, with games against South Carolina, Samford, Missouri and Florida State remaining on the schedule, the opportunity is there for Florida to finish strong.

They will likely need to win those four games and a bowl matchup to eliminate a little bit of the stench of this midseason swoon though, and even that might not be enough.