Dan Mullen Got Crushed For What He Said After Loss

Let’s just say Saturday was not a good day all around for Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

First, his Gators lost 20-13 to Kentucky, the program’s first loss in Lexington since 1986. Then, Mullen drew criticism for smiling as he made his way across the field for his postgame handshake with Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops.

Finally, Mullen managed to annoy his fanbase once again in his press conference after the loss. After being asked if he felt he had been outcoached by Stoops, Mullen had a curious response.

“No. 382 yards. I guess that’s sputtering,” Mullen said, via Saturday Down South. “We had 382 and they had 211.”

Obviously, total yards don’t matter if you don’t win on the scoreboard. Mullen might have been trying to say the fact that his team outgained Kentucky indicated his game plan and coaching was sound, but it still comes off as a bit tone deaf.

Dan Mullen is now 3-5 in his last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/yEhgQZBo8u — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) October 3, 2021

Fortunately, Mullen and his team have a good chance for a bounce back opportunity this weekend against Vanderbilt.

However, things get tougher after that, with a trip to LSU on October 16 and a home date with Georgia on October 30.