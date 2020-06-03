SEC Coach Says He ‘Expects’ To Go Undefeated This Year

Expectations are always high before college football season – and especially for teams coming off good years. But one SEC coach believes that his team could go undefeated in 2020.

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Florida head coach Dan Mullen said he “expects” the Gators to go undefeated. He stopped short of guaranteeing it, and says that the Gators don’t even need to go unbeaten to win a national title.

“I expect us to go undefeated this year,” Mullen said, per 247Sports. “I’m not guaranteeing it, because I’ll be honest with you, I have two national championship rings here at Florida and we didn’t go undefeated in either of those two seasons. We still won a national championship.”

Mullen explained that he wants his team to remain confident, though not cocky. His plan for the Gators is to prepare with the intention of winning every game.

“If we don’t say stuff like that, nobody has anything to talk about,” Mullen added. “People have to understand there’s a big difference between confidence and cockiness. When you sit there and you say, ‘Hey, we expect to win the game this weekend,’ that’s not cockiness, that’s your confidence in ‘Hey, I’m going to work hard and prepare the right way.'”

Florida went 11-2 in 2019, with their only losses coming to rivals LSU and Georgia – both of whom would go on to play in the SEC title game.

The Gators went on to beat Virginia in the Orange Bowl.

But with Kyle Trask returning as the starting quarterback and a strong recruiting class coming in, perhaps the Gators are finally positioned to knock Georgia off the pedestal.

Will Coach Mullen and the Gators go undefeated in the SEC this year?