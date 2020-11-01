Dan Mullen Explains What Happened At Halftime Tonight

Dan Mullen acted irresponsibly and childish in the midst of and following Florida’s on-field brawl with Missouri. But he claims his behavior wasn’t what everyone’s indicating it was.

Tensions were running and emotions were high in Gainesville this evening. That cultivated in a Missouri defender hitting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask late after he released the ball. The late hit ignited an all-out on-field brawl. Many players on both teams exchanged punches as the situation escalated in a nightmarish way.

In these instances, coaches play a major role in trying to calm the situation. But Mullen did just the opposite. He reportedly charged an official, went after Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and hyped up the Florida crowd following the fight all in a matter of a few minutes.

The childish behavior couldn’t have come at a worse time in such an ugly on-field fight. But Mullen claims all of his actions throughout the entire ordeal were to try and get his players off the field during and after the fight.

Check out Mullen’s explanation below.

SEC Network says Dan Mullen told them he was trying to get his team off the field. He went after a ref on the field, according to the tape. And then he did this after the field was cleared. pic.twitter.com/PPw1t8kJZy — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 1, 2020

We’re not buying it. Dan Mullen acted immature when his leadership was needed most.

Let’s hope he can keep his composure in the second half all while trying to prevent his players from becoming too heated.

You can catch the rest of Florida-Missouri right now on SEC Network alternate. The Gators lead the Tigers 34-7 late in the third quarter.