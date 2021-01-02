Dan Mullen Has Reportedly Fired 2 Florida Coaches

Dan Mullen said following Wednesday night’s blowout loss to Oklahoma that his 2020 season had ended before that game kicked off.

“The last game the 2020 team played was 11 days ago,” Mullen said after the Gators’ 55-20 loss to the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl.

The game appears to have counted for something, though, as it led to Florida firing two of its assistant coaches.

Florida has reportedly parted ways with two assistant defensive coaches, according to multiple reports.

#Gators secondary coaches Ron English, Torrian Gray fired amid staff shakeup, source confirms, first reported by @ThomasGoldkamp: https://t.co/3WapQ0a4p3 pic.twitter.com/oXR8vFTAAk — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) January 2, 2021

From the report:

Florida coach Dan Mullen fired secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray as the Gators’ struggling defense looks to bounce back in 2021. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Thomas Goldkamp and confirmed by an Orlando Sentinel source. Mullen is shaking up his defensive staff on the heels of a 55-20 loss to Oklahoma during the Cotton Bowl to complete a disappointing season.

Florida’s defense struggled for most of the 2020 season and bad secondary play was a major part of that.

The Gators fell to 8-4 on the season with Wednesday night’s loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners, meanwhile, finish the year with a 9-2 record.

Both Florida and Oklahoma should be highly-ranked teams heading into the 2021 season.