Dan Mullen Addresses Possibility Of Leaving For The NFL

As NFL offenses open up, we’ve seen an increase in rumors of college coaches heading to the pros. If Kliff Kingsbury can land an NFL job (with mixed results so far, admittedly), then anything is possible for offensive masterminds like Florida’s Dan Mullen.

Ahead of tonight’s Cotton Bowl Classic, which pits Mullen’s Florida Gators against Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma Sooners, the Florida head coach was asked about his own potential NFL future. Riley has typically been one of the college names most frequently attached to the pros, but it isn’t crazy to think that Mullen could draw some interest given his success under Urban Meyer—the subject of his own NFL rumors—and building offenses at Mississippi State and Florida.

“It’s not something I’ve thought about,” Mullen said Tuesday, per the Orlando Sentinel. “If it’s something as opportunities present themselves — like everything in the world — you take things as they come and you visit them and you reflect at where you are in your life. Very much like we have a lot of players that are deciding to move onto the NFL.

“With those guys it’s, ‘Hey, make sure you make great decisions, reflect upon what’s best for you and your life and your situation and where you’re at. You make a decision that’s best for you and your family in everything.’”

#Gators coach Dan Mullen: NFL is not his focus despite many changes in college game https://t.co/eZlRZzN2Wo pic.twitter.com/W149DHWvJD — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) December 29, 2020

This year, Mullen’s offense featured one of the most prolific quarterback-tight end connections in recent college football history. Kyle Trask, a lightly recruited quarterback out of high school, is a Heisman finalist, while Kyle Pitts has had a pretty historic season at the tight end position, even as he battled through injuries. He will not play in tonight’s game as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

Trask, who has played himself into first-round NFL Draft conversations, has 4,125 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just five interceptions on the season. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games. The team also has a very dynamic wide receiver in Kadarius Toney, who posted a 70/984/10 season, and will likely crack the 1,000 yard mark today.

Dan Mullen’s Gators and Lincoln Riley’s Sooners promise to light up the Cotton Bowl scoreboard tonight, with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

[Orlando Sentinel]