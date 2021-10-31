Dan Mullen Reacts To Florida’s Struggles After Blowout Loss To Georgia

Things have gotten pretty ugly for Dan Mullen at Florida. After going 29-9 through his first three seasons with trips to the Peach, Orange, and Cotton Bowls, the Gators still have plenty of work to do to make the postseason this year.

After a competitive two-point loss to Alabama and then a blowout win over Tennessee, Florida was ranked No. 10 in the country entering October. This month has been a rough ride for them.

Kentucky beat UF at home on Oct. 2, 20-13. The following week, the Gators stomped all over lowly Vanderbilt, but then fell to a down LSU team 49-42. The public was unaware that Ed Orgeron had already come to an agreement that this will be his last season in Baton Rouge.

Today brought The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against No. 1 Georgia. After a 34-7 loss, Mullen may need a pour of something stiff, but a party is certainly not in the cards for the team heading back to Gainesville. After the game, Mullen took responsibility for the team’s major struggles as we enter the final third of the season.

Florida coach Dan Mullen: "In the final third of the season, it's on my to get this fixed. And I certainly plan on doing that, of changing where we're at right now." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 30, 2021

The Gators are 4-4 following today’s loss. With upcoming games against South Carolina, Samford, Mizzou, and Florida State, they have a decent shot to finish 8-4 and go to a decent bowl. Of course, the expectations are much higher at Florida.

In year four, most expected Florida to take a leap towards national title contention. Instead, Florida is trending in the opposite direction after 10 and 11 wins in 2018 and 2019 to start Mullen’s tenure.

It’s probably too early to wonder about Dan Mullen’s immediate future in Gainesville, but those questions are starting to make their way into the college football discourse after today.

