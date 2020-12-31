Dan Mullen Is Getting Crushed For His Postgame Quote

The Florida Gators were absolutely thumped by the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday night.

Florida, the No. 7 team in the country, was dominated by No. 6 Oklahoma, 55-20, in the first New Year’s Six bowl game of the season.

Dan Mullen’s team was without several notable players, including All-American tight end Kyle Pitts and multiple key defenders. Florida’s head coach made sure everyone was aware of that following the blowout loss.

“The last game the 2020 team played was 11 days ago,” Mullen said.

While it’s fair to say that Florida was very shorthanded on Wednesday night, fans are not liking this comment from Mullen.

“Didn’t think it was possible, but his quotes are more embarrassing than his teams play,” one fan wrote.

“With this loss, Dan Mullen drops to 13-38 against ranked teams on his career. He was 1-3 in such games this season,” another fan pointed out.

“The biggest indictment on Dan Mullen tonight was that his team was late out of the locker room after halftime, didn’t get to stretch or warmup and the players had to go immediately to kickoff return. That’s culture. That’s bad culture,” another fan wrote.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, will cary some major momentum into the 2021 season. The Sooners looked great on Wednesday night.