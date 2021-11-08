Dan Mullen Shares Freak Anthony Richardson Injury News

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson did not play in the Gators’ loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and it wasn’t because of the concussion he suffered the week before.

On Monday, Florida head coach Dan Mullen revealed that Richardson injured his knee while dancing at the team hotel on Friday night. An MRI was clear, but Richardson was only listed as the team’s emergency quarterback against the Gamecocks.

“His MRI came back clean,” Mullen said, via Gators Territory. “He’s fine. He got cleared to practice Thursday for the concussion. So he only practiced Thursday then somehow he hurt his knee dancing Friday night. Then he did treatment all day Saturday but was fine to go play, could have played Saturday but having not practiced, coming off a concussion, and with that, he was going to emergency-only situation. Then he was gimping around earlier today, so we’ll see.”

Emory Jones, who was beaten out by Richardson for the starting job prior to the Georgia game on October 30, started against South Carolina and threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 40-17 loss.

Dan Mullen said #Gator QB Anthony Richardson hurt his knee dancing in the team hotel, a day after he was cleared for concussion. Said MRI is clear. Needless to say Mullen was not pleased with the news Friday night. — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) November 8, 2021

It is unclear as of now whether or not Richardson will be available for this weekend’s game against Samford. If he can’t go, Jones will start again.

Now 4-5 on the season after three straight losses, Florida made multiple staff changes on Sunday night and has to win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible.