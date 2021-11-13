Dan Mullen Getting Crushed For Comment After Close Win vs. Samford

Despite giving up 52 points to Samford this Saturday afternoon, Florida coach Dan Mullen sounded pretty upbeat during his postgame press conference.

Instead of criticizing his team for finding itself in a shootout with an FCS opponent, Mullen said that he hopes this win will get Florida back on the right track.

“We’re going to celebrate this win,” Mullen told reporters. “It’s a great win for us. Hopefully it builds some confidence for guys moving forward.”

Coming into this weekend, Florida was on a three-game losing streak. A win is a win at the end of the day, but this game probably didn’t give the Gators a boost in confidence.

That being said, Mullen is getting crushed by Florida fans for putting a positive spin on Saturday’s performance.

Dan Mullen postgame TV interview after beating Samford 70-52: "We’re going to celebrate this win." And: "It’s a great win for us. Hopefully it builds some confidence for guys moving forward." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 13, 2021

“Urban and Saban would be honest in that moment and talk about how bad they played and how disappointing it was even though they won,” one fan replied.

“They gave up 52 to Samford, seriously,” another fan said. “Prior to the last two weeks, I was on the give Mullen one more season train but now I think Mullen needs to go.”

Defeating an opponent like Samford isn’t going to get Mullen off the hot seat. If he really wants to keep his job for another year, he’ll need to win out for the rest of the season.