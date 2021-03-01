Dan Mullen‘s Florida Gators enter a new era this offseason with Kyle Trask off to the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Trask off to the NFL, where will the Gators turn to at quarterback? Emory Jones will likely take over the position ahead of the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior is a dangerous runner, which is where he’s most often made an impact during his career with the Gators. But what do we know about Jones as a passer? Some are skeptical about his throwing ability.

Despite such skepticism, Mullen doesn’t believe it’s warranted. The Florida head coach spoke highly of Jones this week in an interview this week. He even went as far to say Jones has a “cannon for an arm.”

“I feel confident. He has a cannon for an arm,” Mullen said of Jones, via Saturday Down South. “I mean, he’s got a cannon for an arm, so, I don’t know who would say that. Maybe there’s somebody out at practice, watching practice, that has more expertise than me that’s letting you know those things. But I’m pretty confident in what he can do.”

It doesn’t sound like the Florida offense will be changing all too much this upcoming season. Florida’s heavy passing attack should stick around, as long as Emory Jones can make the throws Dan Mullen likes to see.

With Trask and Kyle Pitts off to the NFL, the Gators have plenty of work to do to try and avoid a step back this season.

Florida has already begun such preparations with several weeks of spring football already in the books.