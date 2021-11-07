1 Major Head Coach Is Getting Crushed Tonight

There has been plenty of discourse around the state of the Florida Gators, and Dan Mullen’s status with the team as of late. After a 3-1 start, with the one loss being by two points against Alabama, the Gators have dropped three of four, and tonight could be the cherry on the cake.

It is still early, but Florida looks pretty lifeless during today’s game at South Carolina. Late in the second quarter, the Gators trail 30-10, against a team in a pretty clear rebuild under first year head coach Shane Beamer.

The Gators have been outgained 309-191, with Gamecocks quarterback Jason Brown playing an impressive game in his first start. He’s 12-for-16 for 169 yards and a score, while running back Zaquandre White has 91 yards and Josh Vann has six receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

There were already plenty of whispers about Mullen’s seat potentially getting hot with how this season has turned over the last month. It certainly doesn’t help that he’s been thoroughly lapped by Kirby Smart and rival Georgia, especially when it comes to recruiting. There are even rumors that Mullen may look towards a future in the NFL, with how things have gone.

i mean the good news is nobody’s talking about dan mullen’s passion for recruiting — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 7, 2021

Impending Tarmac Watch for Dan Mullen. — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 7, 2021

Good thing Dan Mullen has NFL aspirations. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 7, 2021

This defense has completely given up on Todd Grantham. It's clear Dan Mullen planned to just let his contract expire. The #Gators are getting blown out by one of the worst teams in the SEC. Grantham should probably be gone before midnight. — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 7, 2021

College football analyst Rick Neuheisel openly speculated about Mullen’s desire to remain in college football this week. He thinks he may follow in former boss Urban Meyer’s footsteps and see if the pro game is for him.

“I know Dan and like him and respect him,” Neuheisel said on SiriusXM. “If he gets an NFL chance I think he’ll take it. I think he’s tired of this.”

Dan Mullen has never coached at the pro level in any capacity, but today is any indication, he may need a hard reset in the near future, no matter what he feels about the college game at this point.