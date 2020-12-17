Dan Mullen Makes Bold Prediction For SEC Championship Game

Dan Mullen would like to imagine the Florida Gators aren’t eliminated from the College Football Playoff mix just yet.

Despite suffering a second loss last Saturday, Florida fell just one spot to No. 7 in the latest playoff rankings. Some believe the Gators still have a shot at getting into college football’s exclusive postseason, but it’ll require something significant: beating No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game (and that still might not be enough).

Mullen likes his chances this Saturday. In fact, the Florida coach is now on the record saying he believes the Gators will beat the Tide come Saturday.

We’d expect nothing less from Mullen, who isn’t afraid to speak his mind (sometimes to a fault).

Should Florida make the playoff with two losses? Dan Mullen: "We'll think about that on Saturday night after we win."

Florida beating Alabama would give the playoff committee its toughest task yet.

The Gators have two losses this season: one to a really bad LSU team and the other to No. 5 Texas A&M. Florida’s lone significant win came against Georgia in early November, but that was before USC transfer JT Daniels became the starting quarterback.

Nonetheless, if Florida takes down Alabama on Saturday would the committee really keep the Gators out of the playoff? It’s going to be a hotly contested topic to say the least.

Of course, this is all speculation. By all accounts, Alabama should win in convincing fashion on Saturday. But not if Mullen has anything to say about it.