Dan Mullen Comments On The NFL Coaching Rumors

Over the past few years, numerous college football coaches have made the leap to the pros. However, despite having his named constantly brought up for NFL vacancies, Dan Mullen has stayed put in the SEC.

The third-year Florida head coach did so once again this offseason as he chose to stay with the Gators amidst reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he was mentioned for a few pro coaching jobs this winter. Despite the rumors, Mullen shot down speculation that he entertained a move to the NFL.

“I didn’t interview with any NFL teams this year,” Mullen said on Tuesday during Florida’s spring press conference. “Most of my focus was getting us back to Atlanta. Lot of rumors out there but I didn’t speak with anybody.”

A reporter followed up with the Gators head coach, asking him what he made of the exodus of college coaches to the NFL. Mullen’s response caught the attention of the media.

“I think there are concerns with coaches about what the future of college football is going to look like, and I think there are a lot of uncertainties right now,” Mullen replied.

Dan Mullen denies report of speaking to NFL about coaching jobs:https://t.co/CiAyS7IwfL pic.twitter.com/W21GVtfPQV — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 16, 2021

Mullen makes an interesting point about coaching at the college level. With plenty of changes coming from the NCAA down the pipe, it’s possible that coaches would rather coach professional players.

At least so far, the 48-year-old seems more than content to stay at Florida. In his three seasons at the helm, the Gators have gone 29-9, including a run to the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Mullen seems to be steadying a historically great program, which should secure him a job at the college level for quite some time.

Florida also announced on Tuesday that it will not hold a spring game for the second consecutive year. Athletic Director Scott Stricklin explained the decision at the same press conference that Mullen attended.

“Beginning this Thursday, the Gators football team will have 15 practices that will encompass four weeks,” Stricklin wrote in a statement. “However, hosting fans for an intra-squad spring football scrimmage seems unwise given all circumstances, including the fact that Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is being used as a large scale COVID testing and vaccination site.”