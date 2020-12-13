Dan Mullen Offers Sunday Comment On Marco Wilson’s Penalty

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is speaking with the media on Sunday night, a day after his team’s crushing loss to LSU.

Mullen’s team suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Tigers on Saturday night.

Florida lost to LSU, 34-31, in devastating fashion. The game was tied when a brutal shoe-toss penalty on Marco Wilson allowed the Tigers’ drive to stay alive. LSU ended up drilling a game-winning field goal.

Penalties don’t get any worse than this:

Marco Wilson just committed 1 of the worst penalties I’ve ever seen. #Gators pic.twitter.com/tFaBd2ZVfm — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) December 13, 2020

Mullen downplayed it a bit on Sunday night, though. Florida’s head coach said he’s been watching replays of the penalty and he understands what happened.

“I know he’s disappointed. It’s a shame..I went back too and watched it, he made a play and the shoe ended up in his hands. He threw the shoe and went to celebrate with his teammates,” Mullen told reporters on Sunday night.

That’s probably downplaying it a bit too much, but at the end of the day, it was just a mistake. It was a costly one, though.

Florida dropped to 8-2 on the season with Saturday night’s loss. It’s difficult to imagine the Gators making the College Football Playoff, even with a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.