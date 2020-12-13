The Spun

Dan Mullen Offers Sunday Comment On Marco Wilson’s Penalty

University of Florida Introduces Dan Mullen

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is speaking with the media on Sunday night, a day after his team’s crushing loss to LSU.

Mullen’s team suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Tigers on Saturday night.

Florida lost to LSU, 34-31, in devastating fashion. The game was tied when a brutal shoe-toss penalty on Marco Wilson allowed the Tigers’ drive to stay alive. LSU ended up drilling a game-winning field goal.

Penalties don’t get any worse than this:

Mullen downplayed it a bit on Sunday night, though. Florida’s head coach said he’s been watching replays of the penalty and he understands what happened.

“I know he’s disappointed. It’s a shame..I went back too and watched it, he made a play and the shoe ended up in his hands. He threw the shoe and went to celebrate with his teammates,” Mullen told reporters on Sunday night.

That’s probably downplaying it a bit too much, but at the end of the day, it was just a mistake. It was a costly one, though.

Florida dropped to 8-2 on the season with Saturday night’s loss. It’s difficult to imagine the Gators making the College Football Playoff, even with a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.


