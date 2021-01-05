PFF Has Surprising College Football Coach Of The Year Pick

Analytics site Pro Football Focus has been rolling out its year-end awards this week for the college football season. For Coach of the Year, the site went with a pretty interesting choice: Florida’s Dan Mullen.

Mullen guided Florida to an impressive year, to be sure. The team won the SEC East with an 8-2 conference record, but finished the year 8-4. Losing to Alabama in the SEC title game was not a huge mark against Mullen, and the Gators were very competitive, falling 52-46. The Cotton Bowl, however, was a rough outing, with Oklahoma blowing the doors off of the opt-out-laden Gators 55-20.

A number of other coaches have been mentioned for these awards this season. Nick Saban is always an option, with how dominant Alabama has looked this season. Pat Fitzgerald and Matt Campbell guided their respective mid-tier Power Five teams, Northwestern and Iowa State, to among the programs’ best seasons. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, and San Jose State’s Brent Brennan each had undefeated regular season runs this season, though all fell in their bowl games.

The Mullen choice is probably defensible given how good Florida was at full power. It is definitely an against-the-grain pick given all of the other options this year though.

Dan Mullen, PFF's Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/Fpc7UO9A6H — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 5, 2021

From PFF.com‘s write-up about Mullen being the pick:

Yes, the Oklahoma game was an ugly one for both Kyle Trask and the Florida passing offense as a whole, but let’s not ignore the work Dan Mullen did when he had his slew of receiving weapons at his disposal. He took this Florida passing offense from good in 2018 and 2019 to one of the best in the country in 2020. No SEC offense turned more throws of nine yards or less downfield into an explosive gain of 15-plus yards this season than Florida, who racked up 34 such plays, 12 more than anyone else in the conference. Mullen and Co. consistently schemed up open throws, gave his receivers room to run after the catch and took away some of the more difficult reads over the middle of the field for Kyle Trask (the same reads he struggled with in 2019). The Florida QB emerged halfway through the 2020 season with five straight games of passing grades above 85.0 (Weeks 10-14) and showed off his accuracy constantly while hitting all those wheel routes, seams and fades that his head coach dialed up. Mullen helped turn Trask from one of the worst big-time throw to turnover-worthy play ratios in 2019 (9:22) to one of the best in 2020 (41:14).

Dan Mullen’s season also didn’t come without significant controversy, basically starting with his post-game meltdown after the team’s regular season loss to Texas A&M, about the difference in capacity limits from school to school.

Dan Mullen lobbied to have a full stadium during a pandemic.

He then caught the disease.

He dressed up like Darth Vader.

He lost a game because his player threw a shoe

He lost a championship game

He’s getting blown out in a half assed attempt at a bowl game.

That’s a full season. — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 31, 2020

Now, he’s reporting mulling over a potential jump to the NFL, a level at which he’s never coached. Adam Schefter has reported that the Florida head coach is “open” to a move to the league, and his name has popped up a bit in what is set to become a very active coaching carousel.

College coaches are en vogue right now, given the shrinking gap between college and NFL offenses, stylistically. Urban Meyer, Mullen’s old boss, could finally make the jump this year, and other guys like Fitzgerald and Ohio State’s Ryan Day have been floated as options.

If a few of those Coach of the Year-types wind up leaving, it would make for a very fascinating second round of coaching moves in the Power Five.

[PFF.com]