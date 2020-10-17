Another major SEC head coach has tested positive for COVID-19. On the day that his team was set to face LSU before the game was postponed, Florida head coach Dan Mullen has tested positive for the virus.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the college football schedule already this year. Dozens of college football games have already been postponed or canceled as a result of outbreaks. Others have featured incomplete rosters and missing coaches.

Earlier this year, Florida rival Florida State was without Mike Norvell for a game, after he tested positive. Nick Saban was set to miss today’s huge Alabama game against Georgia, but luckily tested negative three days in a row after his Wednesday positive, indicating a potential false-positive initially. He will coach the Crimson Tide tonight.

If Dan Mullen can’t do the same, it sounds like he’ll miss in-person practice for a while here. In his statement, he says the positive test has been confirmed. The Gators’ game against Missouri next weekend has already been postponed until Oct. 31.

“Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week,” Mullen wrote in his statement. “Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild to no symptoms. I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed.”

Dan Mullen’s Gators lost their first game to Texas A&M last weekend. After the game, which was played at a Kyle Field that seemed more full than most stadiums this season, Mullen called for Florida to pack The Swamp for the LSU game, before it was postponed.

That was a bad idea at the time, something that is hopefully very clear to all of those in charge at UF, especially after this outbreak within the program.

Hopefully everyone at Florida who has tested positive is isolating effectively and staying healthy. That is the most important thing by far.

[Dan Mullen]