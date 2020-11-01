The Spun

Dan Mullen Pulls Questionable Move After Florida-Missouri Brawl

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen found himself as the target of criticism for yet another controversial decision on Saturday night.

At the end of the first half in the Florida vs. Missouri game, the Gators lead 20-7. Before the teams went to their separate locker rooms, a fairly serious brawl broke out. Multiple punches were thrown and both benches cleared.

The brawl was sparked by a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second quarter.

Even after the situation had defused and both teams made their way to the locker rooms, Mullen was still fired up. The Florida coach waived his arms and hyped up the Florida crowd as he went into the tunnel. He even came back out for more just moments later.

This isn’t the kind of behavior you’d expect from a head coach who’s team just lost their composure. This is however the kind of behavior we’ve come to expect of Mullen this year.

After Florida governor Ron DeSantis gave the go ahead for sports venues to go full capacity, Mullen encouraged Florida fans to “pack the swamp,” saying he hoped the the stadium would have all 90,000 fans in attendance. Just a week after Mullen’s statement, the coach tested positive for COVID-19.

No. 10 Florida will look to hold onto their lead over Missouri as they head into the second half.


