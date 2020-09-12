Dan Mullen Reacts To The Fire At Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida head coach Dan Mullen had a hilarious response to the small fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

There was major concern among Gator Nation when a video emerged of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday. The video showed smoke coming from the upper outside levels of the stadium, indicating a fire. Fortunately, the stadium itself wasn’t ablaze.

Fire crews arrived at the stadium to discover a maintenance tractor on fire. The crew quickly took care of the incident. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is just fine.

Following the incident, Mullen had a hilarious reaction. The Florida head coach joked that the Gators will “be on fire” this season, but not for another two weeks.

“You know the Gators are gonna be on fire this year,” Mullen said on Twitter. “But we still have 2 weeks til kickoff.”

All jokes aside, the Florida Gators have high expectations for themselves this season. Many consider the Gators as a sneaky pick to win the SEC, over the likes of Alabama and Georgia.

Florida does indeed appear well-equipped to make some noise in the college football race this year. The Gators don’t have to play the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. If Florida can squeak past Georgia and LSU during the regular season, the Gators have a chance at the College Football Playoff.

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators begin their 2020 season on Sept. 26 against the Ole Miss Rebels.