Dan Mullen Reacts To The Urban Meyer NFL Rumors

Are we finally about to see Urban Meyer coaching an NFL team? Over the weekend, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that multiple teams are interested in hiring the legendary college football coach.

Meyer was recently linked to the Texas’ job, but talks never materialized. As a result, the Longhorns announced that Tom Herman would return for the 2021 season.

There have been plenty of rumors involving Meyer to the NFL in the past. This time around feels a bit different, however, that doesn’t mean he’ll make the jump to the pros. If he does though, it won’t surprise Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

“I haven’t seen any of that, but knowing the competitor he is it would never surprise me he’d be back on the sidelines coaching football,” Mullen said when asked about the Meyer to the Jaguars rumors.

Mullen spent several years as one of Meyer’s assistant coaches. That’s why his response to the Meyer to Jacksonville rumors is quite interesting.

Jacksonville recently clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Everyone around the league believes the front office will use that pick on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence should make the Jacksonville job more appealing than it has ever been. After all, he’s considered the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

Only time will tell if Lawrence’s potential is enough to make Meyer take the Jacksonville job.